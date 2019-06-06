|
Ervin J. Slabach, age 76, of Sturgis, died June 6, 2019, at the home of his daughters, of progressive supranuclear palsy.
He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Goshen, Ind., to Abner and Barbara (Yoder) Slabach.
On Nov. 28, 1963, he married Mary A. Hershberger. She survives, along with three daughters, Ruth Ann, Sue Ellen and Lora Mae, all of Sturgis; five brothers, Joe (Clara) Slabach of Middlebury, Ind., Ernest (Martha) Slabach of Middlebury, John (Pam) Slabach of Goshen, Ind., Christ (Waneta) Slabach of Middlebury and Nathaniel (Jackie) Slabach of Indiana; three sisters, Mary (Clarence) Schmucker of Middlebury, Amelia (Harry Jr.) Mishler of Dalton, Wis., and Christina Burke of Shipshewana, Ind.; three sisters-in-law, Rosa Slabach of Nappanee, Ind., Wilma Slabach of Goshen, Ind., and Ruby Hershberger of Burr Oak; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Elmer; and sister and brother-in-law Edith and Lester Gingerich.
He had been employed at Key Industries, Topper Mobile Homes, Victorian Homes, Viking RV and Riegsecker Harwood.
Visitations will be 1-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Community Youth Center, 59321 Nottawa Road, Centreville. Funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Community Youth Center, with home ministers officiating. Burial will follow at Old Order Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road, Centreville.
The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 7, 2019