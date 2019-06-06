Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Slabach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin J. Slabach


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ervin J. Slabach Obituary
Ervin J. Slabach, age 76, of Sturgis, died June 6, 2019, at the home of his daughters, of progressive supranuclear palsy.
He was born Nov. 19, 1942, in Goshen, Ind., to Abner and Barbara (Yoder) Slabach.
On Nov. 28, 1963, he married Mary A. Hershberger. She survives, along with three daughters, Ruth Ann, Sue Ellen and Lora Mae, all of Sturgis; five brothers, Joe (Clara) Slabach of Middlebury, Ind., Ernest (Martha) Slabach of Middlebury, John (Pam) Slabach of Goshen, Ind., Christ (Waneta) Slabach of Middlebury and Nathaniel (Jackie) Slabach of Indiana; three sisters, Mary (Clarence) Schmucker of Middlebury, Amelia (Harry Jr.) Mishler of Dalton, Wis., and Christina Burke of Shipshewana, Ind.; three sisters-in-law, Rosa Slabach of Nappanee, Ind., Wilma Slabach of Goshen, Ind., and Ruby Hershberger of Burr Oak; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Elmer; and sister and brother-in-law Edith and Lester Gingerich.
He had been employed at Key Industries, Topper Mobile Homes, Victorian Homes, Viking RV and Riegsecker Harwood.
Visitations will be 1-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Community Youth Center, 59321 Nottawa Road, Centreville. Funeral services are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Community Youth Center, with home ministers officiating. Burial will follow at Old Order Amish Cemetery on Truckenmiller Road, Centreville.
The family was assisted by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now