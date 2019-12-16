|
Esther (Carpenter) Troyer, age 91, of Burr Oak, Mich., passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at The Birches in Leonidas, Mich.
She was born July 6, 1928 in Sturgis, Mich., daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie (Eicher) Carpenter. She grew up in St. Joseph County, Mich., and attended Babcock School. She also attended Fairview Bible School.
Esther married Ralph Troyer on October 30, 1948 at Locust Grove Mennonite Church near Findley, Mich. She and Ralph spent 13 years in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan working in a church planting/mission program. Esther spent most of her life working alongside Ralph as they farmed near Engadine, and then at the current family farm in Nottawa Township near Nottawa, Mich. She continued living there in retirement until moving to the Birches in 2018.
Esther was a member of Calvary Chapel where she was active in the women's sewing group. In her younger years, she was active as a Sunday School and Bible School teacher. Esther also had the gifts of hospitality and letter writing, and was a devoted quilter.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph; sons, Leon (Rebecca) Troyer of Three Rivers, Lennis (Nancy) Troyer of Burr Oak, and Brian (Teresa) Troyer of Coldwater; and daughter, Valerie (Lavon) Yoder of Mendon; five grandchildren: Karen (Iman) Serna, Keith (Resa) Troyer, Gayle (Mark) Forrester, Nicholas (Kathryn) Troyer, and Courtney Troyer; and 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Bertha (David) Bontrager of Sturgis, Ann (Hezir) Araujo of Elkhart, Ind., and Edna Carpenter of Sturgis; two brothers: James (Faith) Carpenter of Sturgis and Robert (Lois) Neuenschwander of Lititz, Penn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Marcus Carpenter; and one sister, Mary Carpenter.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 66969 Centreville Road, Sturgis, MI 49091. A private/ family committal service and burial will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at Calvary Chapel at 11 a.m. A meal will be served following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel Kids Club.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 17, 2019