|
|
Ethel Beatrice Hoffine left this world Feb. 24, 2020. Ethel was beloved by many and will be deeply missed. She had a feisty spirit, indomitable courage and a huge heart.
Born Oct. 1, 1931, to Ferdinand "Fred" and Beatrice (Lings) Dost, in Chicago, Ethel Beatrice Dost moved with her parents and two brothers, Fred and Roy, to Burr Oak at the age of 9. Ethel fell in love with the rolling hills of the family farm. She attended Burr Oak schools and graduated from Burr Oak High School. She enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in San Antonio, working as a switchboard operator on-base. She attained the rank of corporal. While stationed in Texas, she met her first husband. After divorcing, she returned home to Michigan, where she raised her two sons, Michael Alan Jernagan and Glen Ernest Jernagan. Over the years, she worked at Newport Business Forms, Michigan Employment Security Commission, Newport Credit Union, Sturgis Hospital and Sturgis Telephone Office before settling in at Kirsch Drapery Hardware, where she worked until she retired in 1991. While there, she met and married Calvin Rynearson. They had one son, Rodney Wayne Rynearson. They divorced in 1973. In 1981, she married Robert Hoffine, who has cherished her since.
Ethel was an active member of the Sturgis and Burr Oak communities. She attended First United Methodist Church, was a member of Burr Oak Order of the Eastern Star, bowled in the Women's Bowling Association, played cards with friends regularly and she loved to travel. Ethel was curious about the world, loved to meet new people and see new things. The same sense of adventure that prompted her to enlist in the U.S. Air Force sparked her to pack up her camper and explore with her boys - trips to Texas, Florida, California and New York. After her retirement from Kirsch Drapery Hardware, she continued to travel whenever she could get Robert to take a vacation. And after he retired, they were rarely home. She always had pictures to share from their cruise to Alaska, a week in Myrtle Beach, or a visit to cousins. When home, she was busy gardening, canning, cooking and volunteering. Ethel volunteered for Commission on Aging, regularly driving to Kalamazoo and Battle Creek to transport people to their medical appointments.
Health challenges started slowing her down a few years ago, but she was still able to dance at her granddaughter's wedding and celebrate the first birthday of her fifth great-grandchild. Ethel cherished her family and friends and was always picking up gifts on her travels for those she loved.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Fred Dost and Roy Dost; and her son Glen Jernagan.
Ethel is survived by two sons, Michael A (Patti) Jernagan of Sturgis and Rod W. (Marta) Rynearson of Kalamazoo; her daughter-in-law Jackie (Jeff) Brown of Sturgis; two stepchildren, Laurie Ramirez of Sturgis and Jeff Hoffine of Three Rivers; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) McMillan of Rockford, Daniel Jernagan of Homer, Ranae (Derek) Hoeft of Brighton and Shawn (Leigha) Jernagan of Sturgis; two step-grandchildren, Katie and Carrie Choamownuong; five great-grandchildren, Jake Pelkey, Brandon Pelkey, Emma Danielson, Journey Mae Jernagan, Kaelum Patel and Brecken Hoeft, with two more on the way; nephews Roy (Shirley) Dost and Gregg (Mary) Dost; niece Marta (Robert) Bonenfant; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Heather (Alix) Sidelinker, Patrick (Heather) Dost, Whitney Bonenfant and Reed Bonenfant.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Ethel B. Hoffine will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Sue Babb will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak, where full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hoffine's memory consider , 200 Turwill Lane, Suite 6, Kalamazoo, MI 49006; or the .
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 26, 2020