Eugene A. Lehman
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene A. "Pete" Lehman, age 81, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Carter and Welcome (Foster) Lehman.
When he was a young child, the family moved from Rogers, Ohio, to White Pigeon, where Eugene attended White Pigeon High School.
On June 15, 1957, he married Dorothy M. Lowden in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Eugene was an entrepreneur, starting several area businesses, including Centurion Vehicles, Continental Accessories, Quadra Manufacturing in White Pigeon and Ace 5th Wheel. He also had been employed by Montgomery Ward in Sturgis for 14 years and many people remember him as the "Shoe Salesman."
He enjoyed collecting vintage cars and has owned more than 37 of them over the years, with a 1957 DeSoto as his favorite.
Eugene was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Sturgis congregation. He was involved in the building of First Kingdom Hall in Sturgis in the late 1950s.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; three sons, John (Abby) Lehman of Goshen, Ind., Jeffrey (Nicole) Lehman of Granger, Ind., and Jamey (Sarah) Lehman of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren, Kirsten (Rich) Keller, Clinton (Lisa) Lehman, Corinne (Jeremiah) DeMoss, Nathan (Jackie) Lehman, Brooke (Steve) Haas, Wesley Lehman, Cole (Jackie) Lehman, Kyle (Destiny) Lehman, Slayde Lehman and Savannah Lehman; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fawn Smith and Annabelle Lehman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and a grandson, Anson Lehman, in 2016.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held and an online Zoom memorial servi
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 69820 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also available at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved