Eugene A. "Pete" Lehman, age 81, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Carter and Welcome (Foster) Lehman.
When he was a young child, the family moved from Rogers, Ohio, to White Pigeon, where Eugene attended White Pigeon High School.
On June 15, 1957, he married Dorothy M. Lowden in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Eugene was an entrepreneur, starting several area businesses, including Centurion Vehicles, Continental Accessories, Quadra Manufacturing in White Pigeon and Ace 5th Wheel. He also had been employed by Montgomery Ward in Sturgis for 14 years and many people remember him as the "Shoe Salesman."
He enjoyed collecting vintage cars and has owned more than 37 of them over the years, with a 1957 DeSoto as his favorite.
Eugene was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Sturgis congregation. He was involved in the building of First Kingdom Hall in Sturgis in the late 1950s.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy; three sons, John (Abby) Lehman of Goshen, Ind., Jeffrey (Nicole) Lehman of Granger, Ind., and Jamey (Sarah) Lehman of Sturgis; 10 grandchildren, Kirsten (Rich) Keller, Clinton (Lisa) Lehman, Corinne (Jeremiah) DeMoss, Nathan (Jackie) Lehman, Brooke (Steve) Haas, Wesley Lehman, Cole (Jackie) Lehman, Kyle (Destiny) Lehman, Slayde Lehman and Savannah Lehman; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Fawn Smith and Annabelle Lehman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; and a grandson, Anson Lehman, in 2016.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held and an online Zoom memorial servi
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 69820 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
