Eugene C. Burkey, 69, of Mottville, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
He was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Elkhart, Ind., a son of Max and Clara (Akin) Burkey.
He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1971. On Aug. 14, 1971, he married Brenda Miller at Mason Baptist Church in Cassopolis.
Eugene previously worked for MMPA in Constantine, Babcock Wilcox in Elkhart and NIBCO in Elkhart. He was an active member of Mason Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and hand-carving all sorts of projects including guns, knives, jewelry and cribs. Eugene was a member of the National Muzzleloader's Association and enjoyed participating in Primitive Rendezvous in Kendallville, Bristol and Ligonier. Eugene loved to rollerskate and play the banjo.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Burkey of Mottville; a son, Robert (Larry Fullhart) Burkey of Bristol, Ind.; a daughter, Tena Burkey Zimmerman of Mottville; a granddaughter, Natasha (Caleb) Miller of White Pigeon; a great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Karla (Jim) Sweat Jr. of Constantine; a brother-in-law, Ed Bradford of Mottville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cheryl Bradford.
Relatives and friends will be received 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine, with religious services following at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim Liechty of Mason Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Mottville Township Cemetery.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 18, 2020