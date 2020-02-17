Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
(269) 435-3505
For more information about
Eugene Burkey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
ELEY FUNERAL HOMES INC - CONSTANTINE
280 South Washington Street
Constantine, MI 49042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Burkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene C. Burkey


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene C. Burkey Obituary
Eugene C. Burkey, 69, of Mottville, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
He was born Feb. 4, 1951, in Elkhart, Ind., a son of Max and Clara (Akin) Burkey.
He graduated from Elkhart High School in 1971. On Aug. 14, 1971, he married Brenda Miller at Mason Baptist Church in Cassopolis.
Eugene previously worked for MMPA in Constantine, Babcock Wilcox in Elkhart and NIBCO in Elkhart. He was an active member of Mason Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and hand-carving all sorts of projects including guns, knives, jewelry and cribs. Eugene was a member of the National Muzzleloader's Association and enjoyed participating in Primitive Rendezvous in Kendallville, Bristol and Ligonier. Eugene loved to rollerskate and play the banjo.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Burkey of Mottville; a son, Robert (Larry Fullhart) Burkey of Bristol, Ind.; a daughter, Tena Burkey Zimmerman of Mottville; a granddaughter, Natasha (Caleb) Miller of White Pigeon; a great-grandchild on the way; a sister, Karla (Jim) Sweat Jr. of Constantine; a brother-in-law, Ed Bradford of Mottville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Cheryl Bradford.
Relatives and friends will be received 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine, with religious services following at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim Liechty of Mason Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Mottville Township Cemetery.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -