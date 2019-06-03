|
Evelyn Grace Burkhead, age 76, of Sturgis, passed away late Sunday evening, June 2, 2019 at the Sturgis Hospital emergency room.
She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Three Rivers, a daughter of the late Richard Grant and Ellen Jean (Krontz) McKercher.
Evelyn resided most of her life in the Burr Oak and Sturgis area and was a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1961.
On July 1, 1961, she married William J. Burkhead at St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak.
Evelyn was a longtime employee of Sturgis Hospital. She also had been employed by Transogram Company, Midwest Tool and Cutlery and the Dog and Suds Drive, all in Sturgis. Evelyn also owned and operated Dreams Come True Restaurant in downtown Sturgis.
She enjoyed watching college women's softball, camping, her animals and spending time with her family. She could always be found following her grandchildren's many activities especially their bowling tournaments throughout the state.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of nearly 58 years, William; three daughters, Toni (John) Lesniak of Sturgis, Tracy (Kenneth) Brannon of Sturgis and Erin (her fiancé Toby Lee) Fletcher of Sturgis; two sons, William G. "Hap" (Kimberly) Burkhead of Sturgis and Travis (Sonia) Burkhead of Minneapolis; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Lilie (Richard) Dell of Sturgis; a brother, Raymond (Jeannie) McKercher of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sharon Nelson and Mary Bauer; and a daughter-in-law, Laura Burkhead.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Evelyn Grace Burkhead will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. George Cleverley of Sturgis Church of Christ will officiate. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will follow the services.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Evelyn's memory consider , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 4, 2019