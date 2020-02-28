|
|
F. Betty Krontz, age 88, of Sturgis, passed away early Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Howe, Ind., a daughter of the late Franklin J. and Irene (Schull) Friend.
Betty was a longtime Sturgis resident. Her early life was spent in Indiana, where she was a graduate of Lima High School in Howe, Ind.
In March 1953, she married William Krontz in Michigan City, Ind.
Betty had been employed by Freeman Manufacturing Company, Transogram Company and Harvey Paper Company, all in Sturgis, and she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
Betty enjoyed working outside, especially working in her yard, mowing grass and raking leaves. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and loved her cat, Misty.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 66 years, William; a son, Roger (Stephanie) Krontz; two grandsons, Noah and Nick Krontz; a brother, Frank (Mary) Friend; special friend who was like a son, Tim Pendelton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Margaret Miller and Emma Kerns.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Betty Krontz will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial of the ashes will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Krontz's memory consider Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 29, 2020