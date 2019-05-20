|
|
F. Keith Borgert, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 19, 2019.
He was born June 14, 1932, in Kalamazoo, the only child of the late Vern and Catharine (Fetch) Borgert.
Keith was a lifelong Nottawa Township resident. At age 16, he graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1949. While at Sturgis High School, he was a standout member of the baseball team.
On March 1, 1953, he married Doris Knauss at West Mendon Church.
In 1992, he retired from Citizens State Bank/BankOne in Sturgis, following 27 years of dedicated employment. Keith was a prominent banker while continuing the operation of the family farm and was in his tractor working the fields just last week. Keith was a savvy investor, constantly following the stock market.
Keith was a member of Nottawa United Methodist Church, life member of B.P.O. Elks #1381, Farm Bureau and Sturgis Kiwanis Club. He was very dedicated and active with Nottawa Community School from its inception, serving on the school board for more than 40 years. He enjoyed old Western movies, following the Detroit Tigers and was known to frequent casinos from time to time. He enjoyed helping others.?Each year, he grew sweet corn that he donated to several area agencies, including Sturgis Salvation Amy and his church, along with many friends. Keith had many interests and involvements, but what he truly cherished was time with his entire family. His grandchildren always held a special place in his heart and, although he was a busy man, he seemed to always have time for each one of them.
Keith is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 66 years, Doris; three daughters, Cathy (Sandy) Miller, Cindy Borgert and Sue (Thomas) Roach, all of Sturgis; a son, Keith L. (Danyelle) Borgert of Sturgis; a son-in-law, Scott Macfarlane of Schoolcraft; seven grandchildren, Alex Keith Borgert, Blake Roach, Koal Roach, Suzan Roach, Morgan Macfarlane, Scotty Macfarlane and Maeve Macfarlane; and a cousin: Mitzi Thornton of Burr Oak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sheila Macfarlane; and a cousin, Larry Thornton.
The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pastor Sandy Miller of Nottawa United Methodist Church will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at the Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
A gathering of friends and family to share a meal and celebrate and honor the life of F. Keith Borgert will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Nottawa Community School, 26438 M-86, Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Borgert's memory consider Nottawa United Methodist Church, 25838 M-86, Nottawa, MI 49075; or Mayo Clinic, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 21, 2019