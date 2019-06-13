|
F. Keith Borgert
86, Sturgis
F. Keith Borgert, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 19, 2019.
A gathering of friends and family to share a meal and celebrate and honor the life of F. Keith Borgert will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Nottawa Community School, 26438 M-86, Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Borgert's memory consider the Nottawa United Methodist Church, 25838 M-86, Nottawa, MI 49075; or Mayo Clinic, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
