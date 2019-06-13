Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Borgert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Keith Borgert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

F. Keith Borgert Obituary
F. Keith Borgert
86, Sturgis
F. Keith Borgert, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 19, 2019.
A gathering of friends and family to share a meal and celebrate and honor the life of F. Keith Borgert will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Nottawa Community School, 26438 M-86, Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Borgert's memory consider the Nottawa United Methodist Church, 25838 M-86, Nottawa, MI 49075; or Mayo Clinic, 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
Download Now