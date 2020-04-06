|
Fay Wilmer Hart Jr., age 97, of Sturgis passed away Thursday, morning April 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Sturgis.
He was born Jan. 29, 1923, in LaGrange Ind., and was the son of the late Fay W. and Kathryn (Wright) Hart.
Fay graduated from Brighton High School in 1942 and later proudly served time during World War II with the Army 395th Signal Company Aviation from 1943 to 1946, attaining the rank of Corporal during that time. Upon returning from service, he married Jean Morrisson, daughter of the late Jesse and Ruby Morrisson, on Jan. 27, 1946 in Sturgis.
Following his high school graduation, he worked a short time for Kirsch Company in Sturgis prior to his service deployment. Upon returning from service, he started working for his father-in-law's local business, Morrisson Dry Cleaners. In December 1948, Fay started working at M&R Dietetic Labs (Ross Labs/Abbott) in Sturgis, and held several foreman and superintendent positions with the company. He was later promoted to the plant personnel manager in 1963, holding that position until his retirement in 1984.
Fay was a member of First United Methodist Church of Sturgis and was active in a number of county boards and service clubs, notable being a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years in Sturgis and Cape Coral Fla. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending summers at the family cottage on Klinger Lake. Following retirement, Fay and Jean became "snow birds," spending the winter seasons in the Cape Coral area until 2000.
He also had a lifelong interest in collector cars, restoring and owning several Ford vehicles of the Model T and Model A varieties over the years. Fay and Jean also participated in many road trips with the various car clubs in the Model A, touring parts of the United States. Fay was a regular attendee at many of the local car shows with his vehicles. He did make his one "bucket list" purchase at age 89, which was his 1964+1/2 Ford Mustang convertible, that he was extremely proud of owning.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Jean; a son, John (Julia) Hart of Kalamazoo; three grandchildren, Marlo (Tom) Byrne of Fort Wayne Ind., Dayna (Ben) Helmes of Grand Forks, N.D., and Kelly Hart of Grand Rapids; two great-grandchildren, Cassidy Hutton of Chicago and Ben Hutton of Ft.Wayne, Ind.; siblings Thelma Wilson, Patricia (Bill) Reid, Dick Hart, Virginia (John) Schwinn, Sharon (Wayne) Gulley and Mick (Janice) Hart; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Susan Jean (Riede) Hart; siblings Ruth Ridley Coonrod, William Hart, Margaret "Bea" Molter, Phyllis Palmer and Kenneth Hart.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to global conditions and the limitation of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating the life of Fay W. Hart Jr. will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Fay's memory consider Kindred Hospice, 1911 W. Center Ave, Suite 1, Portage MI 49024.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 7, 2020