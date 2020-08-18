Fay Wilmer Hart Jr., age 97, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Sturgis.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Chaplain Lon Bouma will officiate. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Fay's memory consider Kindred Hospice, 1911 W. Center Ave., Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where we encourage family and friends to leave condolences for the family.