1/1
Fay W. Hart Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Wilmer Hart Jr., age 97, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, surrounded by family at his home in Sturgis.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 22, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Chaplain Lon Bouma will officiate. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Fay's memory consider Kindred Hospice, 1911 W. Center Ave., Suite 1, Portage, MI 49024.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave condolences for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oak Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved