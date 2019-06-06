|
|
Finn Russell Milliman, age 8½ hours, passed away at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, Ind.
Flinn was born at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, a son of Natasha Gavroski and Chad Milliman.
He is survived by his parents; grandparents Todd and Mary Milliman of Sturgis; aunt and uncle Halie and Matt Logan of Centreville; cousin Adalyn Logan of Centreville; great-grandfather Nikola Trpcevski of Syracuse, N.Y.; great aunts and uncles Douglas and Cuca Trpcevski of Syracuse, Kim Sikorski of Burr Oak, Lisa Lagrimas of Oroville, Calif., Michael and Cindy O'Rourke of Bronson, Patty and Dan Lepper of Bronson, Dave and Rhonda O'Rourke of Angola, Ind., and Chris and Connie O'Rourke of Burr Oak.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Olga Gavroski, and great-grandparents Lepa Trpcevski, Robert and Joann O'Rourke and William and Betty Milliman.
In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. Burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 7, 2019