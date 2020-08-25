Floyd H. Loudenslager age 88 of Burr Oak passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Dear Country AFC of Burr Oak.
Floyd was born in Colon MI, on May 23, 1932, a son of the late William H. and Margaret (Baumeister) Loudenslager.
Floyd graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1951. He went on to attend Michigan State University for a short time. After serving his country in the United States Army Floyd would return to the Colon and Burr Oak area.
On April 8, 1956 Floyd would marry his wife of 64 years, Jane Haney in Franklin, New York at the Franklin United Methodist Church.
Floyd was a farmer by trade and also raised and raced standardbred horses for many years. Floyd served as the St. Joseph County Grange Fair Manager for 18 years and as a 4-H leader for many more. Floyd also was a board member of the Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions and served as president for a term as well.
Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years Jane Loudenslager of Burr Oak, Four Daughters: Karen (Jim) Ducett of Colon, Marilyn (Lee) Thelen of St. Johns, Bonnie (Ken) Carman of Kennebunk, Maine, and Barb (Brent) Lewallen of Goshen, Ten grandchildren: Jim Bob Ducett of Colon, Laura (Ryan) Kyle of Davenport, FL, Andy (Sarah) Ducett of Burr Oak, Karee (Scott) Stockdale of Colon, Katie Thelen of Murray, KY, Mathew (Maddy) Thelen of Coldwater, Maggie Carman of Kennebunk, Maine, Emily Carman of Brooks, Maine, Brandan (Grace) Lewallen of St Paul, MN, and Morgan (Tom) Nowak of Bristol, IN, Thirteen great grandchildren and another to be born in the coming week, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents Floyd was preceded in death by his brother Lloyd Loudenslager, infant daughter Carolyn Loudenslager and twin infant grandsons.
The Loudenslager family would like to send special thanks to Dear Country AFC and Kindred Hospice for their exceptional help.
The Loudenslager family will receive friends and family Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Schipper Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place Friday, August 28, 2020 at the South Colon Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Memories and condolences maty be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.