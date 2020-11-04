Francis J. "Frank" Kruszka, age 84, of Colon, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 15, 1936, in Bronson, a son of Frank and Rose (Wotta) Kruszka. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1954. He went on to Western Michigan University on a baseball scholarship, and was a pitcher who won the NCAA Championship three out of four years.
On Feb. 9, 1957, he married the love of his life, Samantha E. DeVor, in Kalamazoo. Frank was a probation officer in Calhoun County for 10 years. He was the coordinator for Regions 2 and 3 for the Office of Criminal Justice Planning for 13 years and taught criminal justice for Jackson College. Frank served on the Colon school board for a decade. He was a Scoutmaster for Troop 104 and served as F.O.P. President. He was a successful baseball coach at all levels of competition, earning the respect of players and fellow coaches.
Frank is survive by three sons, Mike Kruszka of Colon, Ken (Vicky) Kruszka of Sherwood and Dave (Ericka) Kruszka of Colon; a daughter, Becky (Kim) Cupp of Mendon; six grandchildren, Frank (Amber) Kruszka, Jamie (Sarah) Kruszka, Alecia (Kurtis Schwartz) Kruszka, Jacob Kruszka, Gabriel Kruszka and Whitney German; seven great-grandchildren, Alice, Hope, Flynn, Scarlet, Gianna, Kennedy and Ava; loved ones Dalton Williams and his father, Charles Williams; a sister, Virginia Smoker; a brother, Roman Jacob Kruszka; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Samantha; and a great-grandson, Layne.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, where the Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass for Frank Kruszka will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Cremation will follow and an interment of cremains will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bronson.
The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Three Rivers Health Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com