|
|
Francis Lee Hammond, age 78, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born Dec. 11, 1941, in Clinton County, a son of the late Cecil James and Ellen (Hoy) Hammond.
Lee resided in the Sturgis and Burr Oak area most of his life.
He had been employed as a painter at Harter Corporation in Sturgis for many years until the closing of the company.
He enjoyed restoring automobiles, hunting, fishing and time spent in the outdoors and he loved animals, especially cats.
Lee is survived by two daughters: Donna (Ray) Bontrager of Sturgis and Kathy (Zach) Hendricks of Sturgis; a son, Jimmy (Jodi) Hammond of Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandsons; a sister, Jane; a brother, Don (Carol) Hammond; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Dawn Marie Hammond; and two brothers, Jerry and Richard Hammond.
The family will receive friends 4-5 p.m. Sunday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Francis Lee Hammond will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Pastor Rodger Moyer will officiate. In accordance with Lee's wishes, cremation will follow the service.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Lee's memory consider Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 27, 2019