Frank James Nowak, age 84, of Colon, and formerly of Hammond, Ind., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Crown Point Christian Village.
Frank was born June 17, 1936, in Hammond, Ind., a son of the late Lillian Nowak.
Frank attended Hammond High/Tech in Hammond.
On April 9, 1993, Frank married Judith Stuller in South Bend, Ind. She preceded him in death June 20, 2016.
Frank worked for Indiana Bell Phone Company for 35 years as a supervisor. Following his retirement, Frank moved to Long Lake in Colon to his home he had built 45 years ago. Frank was an avid Street Rodder at heart and loved classic cars.
Frank is survived by his daughter Cathy Cupka of Hobart; sons Mark (Barbara) Nowak of Crown Point and Aaron (Melissa) Blankenbaker of Granger, Ind.; six grandchildren, Drayton, McKenzie, Dalton, Aydin, Mandy and Mallory; many great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Cody the Dog.
In addition to his mother, Frank was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine Nowak; second wife, Judy Nowak; and a brother, Richard Nowak.
The Nowak family will receive friends and relatives 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Following visitation, we will precede to Lakeside Cemetery for a noon graveside service, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.