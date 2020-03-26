|
|
Franklin Howe Fisher, age 71, of Colon passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.?Frank was born April 5, 1948, in Cincinnati, a son of the late George and Dorothy (Howe) Fisher. Frank was raised in Bethel, Ohio, and then Detroit, until he and his family moved to Sturgis and started Fisher Bakery.
In the summer of 1965, Marie attempted to run Dad off the road while cruising in Sturgis. That started their long love with each other. On March 25, 1967, Frank married Marie Stauffer at Locust Grove Church.
In 1978, Frank ended his baking career and bought Colon Zephyr Station from Anna Stauffer. He and Marie then named it Fisher's Automotive and Frank was the Master Mechanic of the shop. He and Marie ran Fisher's Automotive until they sold to their son Rob (Penny) Fisher in 2002. Frank and Marie then joined the family in purchasing Magic City Hardware, where he worked until his health changed in 2017.
Frank's favorite pastimes included spending time with his family, hunting with the boys, bass fishing tournaments, looking for those elusive mushrooms and lying in the sun. Frank served his community for several years in many capacities, including rescue squad captain, fire chief, president of the St. Joseph County Fire Chiefs Association, member of the fire board and assisting on the 911 commission. He was the first EMT for Colon. He was Colon Township supervisor. He also was an honorary member of Colon Garden Club.?
Frank is survived by his wife, Marie Fisher of Colon; three children, Rob (Penny) Fisher of Colon, Anita (Matt) Sholl of Sturgis and Nicole (Kevin) Edson of Colon; seven grandchildren: Cody Johnson, John and Brady Sholl, Bailey and Mason Fisher, and Franklin and Hannah Edson; a brother, Richard (Linda) Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.?
In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a sister, Georganne Lewis.?Following the family's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service planned at a later date at Locust Grove Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made either to Colon Fire Department or Colon Garden Club. Envelopes will be available at the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfunerlhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2020