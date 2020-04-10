|
Fred John Verse, of Sturgis, passed peacefully into heaven on March 30, 2020.
He was born June 24, 1922, in New York City, son of Fred and Julia Verse. His early life was spent in New Jersey where he met and married his wife, Helen, on Nov. 12, 1944.
They continued their life together as iconic members of the greatest generation throughout Fred's service in the Navy and beyond, including frequent moves to follow Fred's career.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Mildred Barna; children John (Judy) Verse, Susan Verse, Nancy (William) Melcher and Stephen Verse; grandchildren Michael (Sharon) Verse, Emily Grigar, Dylan (Riley Manion) Grigar, Billy (Waan) Melcher, Jessie (Alex) Fernandez and Justine and Lydia Verse; great-grandchildren Kelsey and Tilly Verse, Evelyn Grigar, Alys Giltrap, Neil Grigar and Flynn, Phoenix and Lincoln Fernandez; as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Fred proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, piloting a PB4Y-2 performing air-sea rescue missions in the South Pacific, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Junior Grade. Upon his return to New Jersey, he studied at Newark College of Engineering, achieving his goal of becoming an engineer. He was employed in design, production and management at Bound Brook Bearing Company and Chrysler Corporation.
Fred's many activities included active membership in church and community service organizations, sailing, gardening and singing in the church choir and barbershop choruses.
He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors, who often called upon him for his unique ability to fix or construct anything.
His main focus in life was his family, to whom he was completely devoted, showering all with love, concern and support. He was a doting son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, making every effort to plan and attend family gatherings. His enduring legacy of faith, love, loyalty and laughter as well as his spirit of generosity will continue to inspire all who had the pleasure and privilege of knowing him.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and siblings Dorothy Dolby, Herbert Verse, Walter Verse and Martha Getz.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis at a later date, followed by a funeral and interment for Fred and Helen in New Jersey.
Memorials to Fred may be directed to the Memorial Garden Funds of either the First Presbyterian Church, Sturgis, or Thurston Woods, 307 N. Franks St.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 11, 2020