Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
Freddie Neubert
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Ft. Custer National Cemetery
Freddie K. Neubert


1936 - 2020
Freddie K. Neubert Obituary
Freddie K. "Fred" Neubert, age 83, of White Pigeon, went to be with our Lord May 2, 2020, at Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
He was born Nov. 5, 1936, in Esserville, Va., a son of William and Lelia (Wells) Neubert. Fred graduated from Constantine High School. He served in the U.S. Marines Reserve and active U.S. Army.
On Aug. 11, 1956, he married Carol Rink in Constantine.
Fred worked as a certified welder in the RV and Mobile Home industry. He also served as maintenance director for Manufactured Housing Community in White Pigeon.
Fred was a former member of Constantine Volunteer Fire Department and was an accomplished woodcarver and artist.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Neubert of White Pigeon; daughter Dawn Neubert of White Pigeon; son Vance (Shannon) Neubert of Constantine; grandchildren Ashlee (Aaron) Mansmith and Victoria Neubert; sister Oleta Stickley; half-sister Ramona; and several nieces and nephews..
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Charles Neubert, Merrill Neubert, Louise Grasley, Clayton Neubert and Dorothy Bower.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 5, 2020
