|
|
Frederick Augustine Tallmadge, 95, died peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak.
Fred was born Sept. 5, 1923, in Lansing, to the late James and Anna (Simon) Tallmadge.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Leonore (Jodry); and a brother, James. He spent much of his childhood on the Simon family farm in Westphalia.?It instilled in him a lifelong love of farming the land.
After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Fred was called to serve his country in the European Theatre of World War II. As a soldier in the 5th Infantry Division, serving under Gen. George S. Patton, Fred landed in France just a few short weeks after the D-Day invasion. As a medic, his service took him from Normandy across France to Battle of the Bulge and across The Rhine River. He left the service in 1946 with the rank of sergeant.
After returning home, Fred earned a Bachelor of Arts in business from the University of Notre Dame and married Joann Griffin. They spent 47 happy years together before her death in 1997. Fred retired at age 55 from the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors, where he was a buyer. In retirement, Fred was able to enjoy his second career on his farm in Eagle, growing corn and soybeans for many years. Fred lived on his farm with son Rob until he was 94 years old. In failing health, Fred and Rob moved to an assisted living facility near his children.
Fred is survived by seven children, Richard (Cathy) of Key West, Fla., Robert of Burr Oak, James (Pamela) of Colchester, Vt., Frederick (Helen) of Juneau, Alaska, Brian (Jane) of Sturgis; Marilyn (Allen) Toms of Covington, La., and Eric of Juneau; and 10 grandchildren, Evan, Anna, Megan, August, Elizabeth, Kathe, Olivia, Alice, Bob and Delaney.
The family would like to thank the many thoughtful friends at Thurston Woods, Matthew Seven Seven and Skaggs Assisted Living, who helped care for him in his final years.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A funeral Mass celebrating the life of Frederick A. Tallmadge will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Parish, 201 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The Rev. Father Eric Weber will officiate. A graveside committal will follow Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Westphalia.
Memorials in Fred's honor may be directed to St. Louis Center, 16195 W. Old U.S. Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 6, 2019