Frederick E. Borgert age 73 of Burr Oak passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo surrounded by his family.
Frederick was born in Sturgis, Michigan on August 24, 1946, a son to Earl and Margaret (Swihart) Borgert. He lived in the Nottawa and Centreville areas for part of his life, graduating from Centreville High School with the class of 1965.
On November 9, 1968 he married his wife of 50 years June Irene Meyer in Bronson, Michigan. After marriage they settled in Colon and lived there the last 50 years.
Frederick worked on the family farm in his younger days. He also worked at Abbott Labs, The St. Joseph County Fairgrounds, and Tube Fabricators. In his later years he loved to hunt, and wood work, and most especially loved going to his grandkids sporting events.
Frederick is survived by his wife June Borgert of Colon, three kids; Laura (Don) Cross of Colon, Leigh Ann (Don) Hicks of Coldwater, Mark Frederick (Noelle) Borgert of Colon, his mother Margaret Borgert, 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a sister, Sharon (Don) Leeth and several nieces and nephews.
Frederick was preceded in death by his father Earl Borgert.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Schipper Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Frederick will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 also at the Schipper Funeral Home with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Cremation will follow with private burial of ashes at Lakeside Cemetery at a later date. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the Colon Fire Station. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Colon Fire and Rescue, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
