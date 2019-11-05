|
|
Gary Earl "Gus" Kain, 71, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Ascension Borgess of Kalamazoo.
There will be a celebration of life for Gus at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Gary was born June 1, 1948, to Charles and Mary (Oldom) Kain in Richmond, Ind. It was not long after that he was nicknamed "Gus" and it stuck for the rest of his life. He was a 1966 Sturgis High School graduate. On Dec. 21, 1968, he married the love of his life, Dixie Hoover, in Mendon.
Gus was a hardworking man, spending 28 plus years as a plant superintendent at Multiplex in Howe, United Tool & Stamping in Elkhart and Datec Industries in Angola. Additionally, he owned and operated a farm in Burr Oak for 10 years. After retirement from the manufacturing world, he worked with Sturgis Public Schools doing maintenance and also being a handyman for hire.
Gus grew up attending the United Methodist Church. He had many interests including bird and wildlife watching, riding his Harley with his best friends and tinkering with just about everything. Gus first and foremost was a man of his word who was respected by family, friends and co-workers. He was a private man and strong man. His true joy in life was being around his family. Gus will be missed by many.
Gus is survived by his loving wife of almost 51 years, Dixie Kain of Bronson; his son Chad (Pam) Kain of Sturgis; his sister Donna (Ken) Johnson of Sturgis; his brother-in-law, who was more a brother and best friend, Andy Schneider of Laingsburg; and his grandchildren Charlie (Dino) Reed of Grand Rapids and Samantha (Michael) Reed of Sturgis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Marlene Ann Schneider.
Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 6, 2019