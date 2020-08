Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary L. Cox, 67, of Howe, Ind., died Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind. Visitation will take place 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. In accordance with LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services.

