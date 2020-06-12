Gary Neil Chartrand, 68, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Gary was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, a son of Neil E. and Sharon E. Chartrand. He was a graduate of St. Clair High School and continued his education at Lake Superior State University. Gary was an environmental engineer for Lear Corporation in Mendon, retiring in 2007 after 25 years of service.
On Aug. 31, 1979, he married Teresa M. Jones in St. Edward at Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport.
Gary was a family man. He loved hosting get-togethers, dinners and holidays for his friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed playing in many leagues over the years. Gary was a talented woodworker, baker, and chef. He was a very generous man, giving away everything he made to others. He also loved to spend his time serving local charities, giving help wherever and whenever it was needed. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially when he got to cook for them. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa; four children, Shawn (Mary) Fabian, Tera (Tom) Wenzlick, Neil (Leslie) Chartrand and Elizabeth Chartrand; 14 grandchildren; five great -grandchildren; his parents, Neil and Sharon Chartrand; a sister, Cindy Chartrand; a brother, Jeff (Karen Streeter) Chartrand; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS, officiating. Interment of ashes will be in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Please join the family for a picnic lunch in honor of Gary at 12:30 p.m. June 17, 2020, at Sand Lake Park (60778 Railroad St., Sturgis).
Memorial contributions may be given in Gary's honor to St. Clare Catholic Church care of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (601 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093) or United Way (660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032).
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Gary was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, a son of Neil E. and Sharon E. Chartrand. He was a graduate of St. Clair High School and continued his education at Lake Superior State University. Gary was an environmental engineer for Lear Corporation in Mendon, retiring in 2007 after 25 years of service.
On Aug. 31, 1979, he married Teresa M. Jones in St. Edward at Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport.
Gary was a family man. He loved hosting get-togethers, dinners and holidays for his friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed playing in many leagues over the years. Gary was a talented woodworker, baker, and chef. He was a very generous man, giving away everything he made to others. He also loved to spend his time serving local charities, giving help wherever and whenever it was needed. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially when he got to cook for them. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa; four children, Shawn (Mary) Fabian, Tera (Tom) Wenzlick, Neil (Leslie) Chartrand and Elizabeth Chartrand; 14 grandchildren; five great -grandchildren; his parents, Neil and Sharon Chartrand; a sister, Cindy Chartrand; a brother, Jeff (Karen Streeter) Chartrand; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS, officiating. Interment of ashes will be in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Please join the family for a picnic lunch in honor of Gary at 12:30 p.m. June 17, 2020, at Sand Lake Park (60778 Railroad St., Sturgis).
Memorial contributions may be given in Gary's honor to St. Clare Catholic Church care of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (601 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093) or United Way (660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032).
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.