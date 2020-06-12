Gary N. Chartrand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Neil Chartrand, 68, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Gary was born in Grosse Pointe Farms, a son of Neil E. and Sharon E. Chartrand. He was a graduate of St. Clair High School and continued his education at Lake Superior State University. Gary was an environmental engineer for Lear Corporation in Mendon, retiring in 2007 after 25 years of service.
On Aug. 31, 1979, he married Teresa M. Jones in St. Edward at Lake Catholic Church, Lakeport.
Gary was a family man. He loved hosting get-togethers, dinners and holidays for his friends and family. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed playing in many leagues over the years. Gary was a talented woodworker, baker, and chef. He was a very generous man, giving away everything he made to others. He also loved to spend his time serving local charities, giving help wherever and whenever it was needed. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved, especially when he got to cook for them. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa; four children, Shawn (Mary) Fabian, Tera (Tom) Wenzlick, Neil (Leslie) Chartrand and Elizabeth Chartrand; 14 grandchildren; five great -grandchildren; his parents, Neil and Sharon Chartrand; a sister, Cindy Chartrand; a brother, Jeff (Karen Streeter) Chartrand; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, with Fr. R. Mathias, MSFS, officiating. Interment of ashes will be in Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville. Please join the family for a picnic lunch in honor of Gary at 12:30 p.m. June 17, 2020, at Sand Lake Park (60778 Railroad St., Sturgis).
Memorial contributions may be given in Gary's honor to St. Clare Catholic Church care of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (601 S. Douglas Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093) or United Way (660 E. Main St., Centreville, MI 49032).
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 12, 2020
Hugs and prayers go to Mary and family.
Lynne Binder
Friend
June 7, 2020
I`m sorry for your loss. I knew Gary from working at Lear.
Donald Thompson
June 7, 2020
Worked with him for over 10 years. Great guy.
Alan Thompson
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Gary, you will be missed. You were so kind to welcome us as next door neighbors... You always had a pie, appetizer or piece of furniture to share. I will cherish the ice box, and lamps.. Jim, Caleb and I were grateful to call you friend.. Sharon, Jim and Caleb Serwatka
Sharon Serwatka
Neighbor
June 6, 2020
Daniel Scott and Carolyn Grace have many fond golf memories. Patrick Shaun and Shannon also want to send their thoughts and prayers
Scott Grace
Friend
June 6, 2020
I knew Gary from work at Lear.
I'm so sorry for your loss.May God comfort you during this time of sorrow.
Deanna Henderson
Coworker
June 6, 2020
My condolences to all of you.gary was a wonderful man and very talented. I first met gary at iac corporation,he always treated people with respect.took care of the workers on the floor,on hot days handing out popsicles to everyone.then he became a favorite customer at graber he made.me a coffee table and matching lamps out of mahogany wood I will forever cherish them.forever cherish my memories and laughter with him.prayers to all of you.
Joyce Sylvester
Friend
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Emmanuael Cottledge
June 5, 2020
Very nice guy who loved to bake and loved bringing us his baked goods.
Laurie Saxman
Friend
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Karen Austin
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved