Gatha J. Harris
1926 - 2020
Gatha Jean Harris, age 94, of Burr Oak, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Thurston Woods Village.
She was born Jan. 23, 1926, in Bronson, to Albert Henry and Mary Elizabeth (Mock) Leverence.
Gatha attended Worden Schools for eight years and graduated valedictorian from Burr Oak High School with the class of 1942. She then graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in home economics.
On Dec. 26, 1955, she married Willard James Harris. He preceded her in death June 17, 1987.
Gatha had worked as a home economics and science teacher, a school dietitian and a food supervisor at the State Home in Coldwater, where she retired in 1983.
She was active in 4-H, Walther League, Michigan Home Economics Association, which became Family Community Education, the 4-county mini college, Holiday Sampler, Burr Oak Ladies Aid and county fair judging.
She enjoyed cooking, especially bread and cookies, quilting and helping others.
Surviving are a niece, Kathy (Joseph) Mieras of Sturgis; a nephew, Gary (Rhonda) Leverence of Leonidas and their children, Blair Leverence and Christian Leverence; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 218 W. Main St., Burr Oak. Funeral services celebrating the life of Gatha Jean Harris will begin at 11 a.m., immediately following visitation, at the church, with the Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann, officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Burr Oak Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church or Thurston Woods Village.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.


Published in Sturgis Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
OCT
3
Graveside service
Burr Oak Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Rosenberg Chapel
807 E Chicago Rd
Sturgis, MI 49091
2696513284
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
