Gene Autry Reiff Sr., 86, of Constantine, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Gene was born April 5, 1933, in Constantine, a son of Rueben and Vera (Luft) Reiff.
On Sept. 7, 1951, he married Shirley Eash. She preceded him in death in 1988. Gene later met the love of his life, Sandra Dimmick, and shared their life together until her death June 29, 2017.
Gene retired in 1999 from LaSalle Bristol Plumbing of Elkhart, Ind., after 43 years of service. He also worked at Paul's Standard Station in Bristol and was former owner of Vistula Grocery.
Gene enjoyed gardening, wood-cutting and hunting mushrooms. He also loved to attend auctions looking for special antiques.
Surviving are a son, Roger (Darcy) Reiff of Constantine; daughters Brenda Moore of Middlebury, Ind., and Diana (Jim) Fisher of Lake City, Ark.; stepchildren Danyl (Cindy) Royce of White Pigeon and Dana (Jon) Sparling of Constantine; 22 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gene Reiff Jr.; a son-in-law, Alan Moore Jr.; and brothers Roy, Otto, Calvin and Rueben Reiff Jr.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 20. Interment will be in Constantine Township Cemetery.
The family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 17, 2019