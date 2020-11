Gene Bontreger, 89, of Goshen, Ind., and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., died Nov. 28, 2020, at Courtyard Healthcare Center in Goshen.A celebration of life for Gene will take place at a later date. Burial will take place privately at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Ind. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.