George F. Shimp, age 89, of Sturgis, and a former longtime Centreville resident, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 22, 1930, in Sturgis, a son of the late Frank and Frances (Haas) Shimp.
George resided in the Centreville and Sturgis area most of his life and enjoyed wintering in Arizona for 26 years. On Dec. 3, 1955, he married Edna L. Hoover in Sturgis. She preceded him in death Dec. 7, 2014.
He was a talented tool and die maker, retiring from General Motors following 18 years of dedicated employment.
George was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion. He enjoyed mushroom hunting and while in Arizona enjoyed four-wheeling.
He is survived by two sons, Michael (Pricilla) Shimp of Sturgis and Chuck (Lisa) Shimp of Bronson; six grandchildren, Michael Shawn, Ben, Josh, Nick, Samantha and Tana; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Connie Hochstetler and Carol Zimmerman; a granddaughter, Valerie Fredericks; and a sister, Mary Frances Dick.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private family graveside services and burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Shimp's memory consider Hospice of S.W. Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 23, 2020