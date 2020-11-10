Gerald G. "Jerry" Parrish, 71, of LaGrange, Ind., died Nov. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, and continuing until the service time at 2 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and services. Burial will take place privately at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.





