1/
Gerald G. Parrish
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald G. "Jerry" Parrish, 71, of LaGrange, Ind., died Nov. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, and continuing until the service time at 2 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind. Masks and social-distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and services. Burial will take place privately at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved