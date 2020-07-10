Gerald L. Thrams, age 82, of Colon, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.
Gerald was born on July 5, 1938 in Kalamazoo, a son of the late Rex and Ina (Fuller) Thrams.
On July 19, 1956 Gerald married Joyce I. Heath in Leonidas, Michigan. She would precede him in death on October 14, 2019.
Gerald attended Colon High School and lived in the Colon area all of his life. Gerald served proudly on the Colon Fire Department for many years. Gerald worked at Maxitrol in Colon for 46 years until he retired. Gerald also played fast pitch softball for more than 40 years in the surrounding counties.
Gerald is survived today by his children: Rick Thrams of Colon, Ronald (Karla) Thrams of Bronson, a grandson Chase Thrams of Big Rapids, siblings: Ruth Landiss, Ray Thrams, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Gerald was preceded in death by a sister Mary Lou Thoms.
Following in Gerald's wishes cremation has taken place. A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Leonidas Township Cemetery with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Condolences maybe left online at Schipperfuneralhome.com.