Gerald S. Waters Obituary
Gerald Steven "Jerry" Waters, age 62, of Colon, passed away March 24, 2020, at home, unexpectedly, but after a long illness.
He was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Richmond, Ind., a son of Roger Waters and Jacqueline (Ayers) Waters.
Jerry grew up in Winchester, Ind., and when he was 18 moved to Michigan, where he completed his General Education Development.
On Nov. 24, 1979, Jerry married Cherri (Bennett) Waters and lived in Leonidas for many years. They had two daughters. This marriage ended in divorce, but they remained friends.
Jerry worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and attended many races. He also enjoyed working on cars. He loved his family and enjoyed time with his grandkids, and loved his dogs.
Jerry is survived by his long-time partner, Tina Heath; three daughters, Angela (Todd) Bauer of Fort Wayne, Ind., Amy Waters of Leonidas and Stacy (Jason) Schwenk of Centreville; five grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two siblings, David Waters and Kristi (Waters) King.
Jerry was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie; and his mother.
The family will have a private memorial, which will be held at Leonidas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at schipperfuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
