Gerald T. "Jerry" Truckey, age 82, of Three Rivers, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by loved ones, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born June 26, 1937, in Leonidas, a son of Joseph P. and Eva (Parker) Truckey. Jerry was a 1955 Colon High School graduate. He had a passion for sports and held the batting average record for one year until his little brother, Hambone, broke it.
Jerry worked in construction in his early years until he found his niche as a restauranteur. He then set about opening three restaurants and was currently operating Fisher Lake Inn. Jerry loved his sports and was a devoted Notre Dame fan. Packing the green bus with Irish fans and heading to South Bend on game day was always a favorite. He also loved the Detroit Tigers and looked forward to his annual baseball trip with the boys. Jerry enjoyed pontooning around Fishers Lake in the summer and looked forward to winters in Florida. Jerry had a natural ability to make friends wherever he went.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Caroll Forreider; three daughters, Lisa (Jerry) Purk, ChrisAnn (Marc) Mott and Jerri Lynn (David) Geib; three sons, Dan (Heidi) Truckey, Jeff (Courtney) Truckey and James Truckey; two stepchildren, Thomas Bickel and Brenda Schoo; 10 grandchildren whom he loved dearly; nine great-grandchildren who brought him much joy; a brother, John (Marilynn) Truckey; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and by four brothers, Bob, Bud, Jumbo and Bill.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been conducted. A private service for family only will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Friends are invited to join Jerry's family for remembrance and celebration 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Fisher Lake Inn.
It is suggested memorial contributions be directed to SPCA of Southwest Michigan (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), 6955 W. KL Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 2, 2019