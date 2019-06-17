|
|
Geraldine A. (Jeri) Spillers, age 79, of Colon, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at The Laurels of Coldwater, after an extended illness.
Jeri was born Nov. 15, 1939, in Leonidas, a daughter of the late Herbert and Doris (Danbury) Wiard.
On May 11, 1958, she married Roger G. Spillers in Fort Wayne, Ind., where they resided until retiring back in Colon.
Jeri worked in Fort Wayne at Magnavox for seven years.
She enjoyed traveling and gardening in her younger days and watching her soap operas in her later years and always enjoyed her time at the lake.
Jeri is survived by her husband, Roger G. Spillers of Colon; two sons, David (Amanda) Spillers of Colon and Thomas (Robyne) Spillers of Magnolia, Del.; a daughter, Sharon Gatchell of Decatur, Ind.; 10grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Gene Lawton; and a sister, Josie Dambra.
The family will receive friends and family 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Schipper Funeral home in Colon. A funeral service celebrating the life of Jeri Spillers will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to Colon Fire and Rescue. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 18, 2019