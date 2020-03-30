|
Geraldine C. "Gerry" (Feulner) Shirley age 97 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis following a short illness.
She was born on March 18, 1923 in Chicago, IL daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Schwartz) Feulner.
On December 11, 1943 she married Eryl V. Shirley in Crown Pointe, IN. He preceded her in death on March 3, 1979.
Gerry began her working career as a long distance telephone operator in Chicago. The balance of her working life involved clerical work, finally retiring from Sturgis Newport Business Forms.
She was a member of Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW Ladies Auxiliary where she served a term as secretary and president. She was a faithful member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, using her singing talents as a member of the choir for many years. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister. Her greatest love was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Shirley, daughter Karyl Kreps, granddaughter Leeann Lindsey, grandson Kevin Kreps, great-grandsons Blake Lindsey, Jaegar (Kristina) Kreps, Dakota Kreps, great-granddaughter Brianna Lindsey, great-great grandsons Chance Kreps, Liam Kreps, and great-great granddaughters Paisley Kreps and Laycee Kreps.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eryl, brothers John Feulner, Anthony Feulner, sisters, Anna Kenny, Genevieve McCormick, Elizabeth Jones all of Chicago, and son-in-law, Ronald Kreps of Sturgis.
Due to current conditions with the Covid-19 pandemic and the limitations of gatherings, private graveside services and burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331 is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Gerry's memory consider the Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, M I 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 31, 2020