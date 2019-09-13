|
|
Gertrud A. Reed, loving wife of Marvin L. Reed, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2019, with family at her side.
Gertrud Reed R.N. provided safety, comfort and support to local residents as the Director of Nursing for both Crestview Nursing & Rehab Center and Haywood Park Hospital during her nursing career. She also worked part-time at Brownsville Country Club, helping to attend the pro shop for many years.
She was born March 13, 1934, in Burr Oak, a daughter of the late Glenn and Margaret Smith.
Gertrud is survived by sons David Reed (Norwich, Conn.) and Patrick (Robin) Reed (Albany, N.Y.). Additionally, she is survived by five grandchildren, Michael (Corrie) Robertson (Milan, Tenn.), Jessica (Frank) Hanrahan (Norwich, Conn.), John (Ashley) Reed (Lake George, N.Y.), Emily Reed (Middletown, Conn.) and Ben Reed (Norwich, Conn.) She also has three loving great-grandchildren, Ian, Eilene and Maeve Hanrahan. Lastly, many wonderful nieces and nephews, with whom she thoroughly loved keeping track of and communicating with on social media.
Gertrud was preceded in death by her most loving daughter Christine (Danny) Howell (Jackson, Tenn.). She also is pre-deceased by brothers Michael (Mary Ann) Smith (Sturgis), Paul Smith (Burr Oak), Jack Smith (Burr Oak),and sisters Mary (Mel) Woods (Battle Creek) and Sarah (Paul) Nabozny (Burr Oak).
Gertrud was a communicant for more than 50 years at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brownsville.
The Reed family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Crestview Sr. Living and Rehab for their compassion, love and kindness during Gertrud's stay. Additionally, we are thankful for the support and help from the wonderful parishioners and elders of St. John's church.
There are no calling hours and interment will be at Brownsville Memorial Gardens following a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Jackson, Tenn. Celebrants are Fr. David Graham / Fr. Richard Cortese. In Gertrud's memory, donations are most welcomed, AHC Crestview Sr Living/Rehab, Jennifer Fry_Gertrud Fund, 704 DuPree St., Brownsville, TN 38012.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Sept. 14, 2019