|
|
Gertrude Krieg, age 86, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Knott County, Ky., a daughter of the late William and Miranda (Napier) Shephard.
Gertrude moved to Sturgis in 1967, was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church for 44 years. She worked for Paramount Company, LaGrange Hospital and Life Care Nursing Home. She enjoyed crocheting afghans, doilies and she crocheted baby blankets for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Nov. 19, 1966, she married Townsel Moore. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 1994. On Nov. 20, 1995, she married John D. Krieg. He preceded her in death Dec. 1, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary (Harold) Baldridge of Burr Oak and Lora (Tom) Householder of Ocala, Fla.; three sons, David (Melissa) Tuttle of Kenai, Alaska, Denzil (Karen) Tuttle of Indianapolis and Mark Tuttle of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a stepson, John L. Krieg of Anderson, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren;two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe and Oscar Shephard; a sister, Marlene Hurt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a granddaughter, Jessica Baldridge, on Sept. 2, 2000; three brothers, David, Raymond and Sonny; and four sisters, Cora Perkins, Hazel Shell, Margaret Slone and Lillian Shoun.
The family will receive friends and relatives 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Services celebrating the life of Gertrude Krieg will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Sturgis, with the Rev. James Bender officiating. Interment and graveside services will follow in Burr Oak Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be directed to First Baptist Church, ; or St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 29, 2019