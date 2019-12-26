Home

Gisela A. Androsky


1933 - 2019
Gisela A. Androsky Obituary
Gisela A. Androsky, age 86, of Mendon, died Dec. 24, 2019, at Grace Healthcare, with family and friends at her side.

She was born Sept. 7, 1933, in Berlin, a daughter of Wilhelm F. and Charlotte (Schroder) Wittkowski. On June 30, 1956, she married Robert L. Androsky in St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. Gisela worked at Continental Can Company in Three Rivers and later at Lear Plastics in Mendon. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and an active member of the Altar Society. She also was a volunteer for Three Rivers Health Auxiliary and a former member of the Eagles.

Gisela is survived by two children, Debra Androsky of Mendon and Robert (Sally) Androsky Jr. of Three Rivers; sisters-in-law Ursula Wittkowski and Noreen Androsky; nieces Uta (Wittkowski) Straka, Ginger (Weinberg) Fryling and Candy (Weinberg) Lang; nephews Wilbur, Jay, Tony and Tim Weinberg, and Michael and Marc Androsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; a brother, Siegfrid Wittkowski; a sister-in-law, Mary Androsky; and a brother-in-law, Philip Androsky.

The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful staff at Grace Healthcare, Dan and Jill Batten, Nickole Eling, Happy Culp and all our wonderful neighbors and church members.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, where the Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Burial will be in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery.

It is suggested memorial donations be directed to Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
