Glen E. Billington age 56 of Sturgis, Michigan and a former resident of Portland and Bryant, Indiana passed away April 6, 2020 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He was born May 13, 1963 in Portland, Indiana son of the late Burley and Mary V. (Ashcraft) Billington.
Glen resided in Sturgis for the past 20 years coming from Bryant and Portland, Indiana.
He enjoyed video gaming.
Glen is survived by three sisters: Nancy (Dean) Englehart of Pennville, Indiana, Susan Eberly and June (Dale) Ringler both of Sturgis; one brother: Burley Dean Billington of Marion, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Robert Billington.
In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings private burial of the ashes will take place at the Matteson Cemetery in Bronson, Michigan.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage family and friendsd to leave condolences for the family.
