Glenn "Hillbilly" Spencer Sr., age 81, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday morning Michigan June 28, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born July 15, 1938, in Combs, Ky., a son of the late Seldon and Lydia (Riley) Spencer.
Glenn resided most of his life in Sturgis. On Nov. 14, 2014, he married Kathleen Miller in Centreville.
He retired from SE Kure Domes and Mirrors in Sturgis. He also had been employed by Brite & Clean Cleaners, Walmart, Essex Wire and Harter Corporation and was a truck driver for Riverside Coal Company in Kentucky.
Glenn was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army from May 7, 1957, to April 29, 1959, earning the rank of E-1. He was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post #215. He enjoyed following NASCAR, attending truck and tractor pulls and live concerts and listening to country music. Glenn loved his dogs, Alba and Rascal.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Kathleen; two sons, Glenn (Kitti) Spencer Jr. of Bronson and Jeff Spencer of Kendallville, Ind.; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Spencer of West Liberty, Ky.; four sisters, Kathy (Doug) Noel of Lexington, Ky., Christine Spencer of Florence, S.C., Wilma Smith of Hazard, Ky., and Minnie Fipps of Kokomo, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters; and aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time and funeral home policy is all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private services will be held at the funeral home. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will follow the services.
Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis, where full military honors will be conferred by LaGrange American Legion Post #215 Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Spencer's memory consider Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032; or DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.