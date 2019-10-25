Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Gloria A. Bogart

Gloria A. Bogart Obituary
Gloria Ann (Rzepka) Bogart, 86, of San Antonio, and formerly of Bronson, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, at Advanced Rehabilitation of Live Oak, Texas.

A graveside memorial service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson, with Fr. Basker Lopez officiating. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.

Gloria was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Bronson, a daughter of the late Charles and Clara (Nawrocki) Rzepka. On June 11, 1955, she married John Bogart and lived in Sturgis. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis and their angels altar society. Gloria also was a member of Friendly Circle Dance Club. She later moved to Grand Rapids before relocating to Texas.

She worked as a cosmetologist and a bank administrative assistant. Later in life, Gloria owned and operated a snack supply distribution business in Southwest Michigan. After retiring, she enjoyed living near Lake Michigan and in 2014 she relocated to Kerrville, Texas, where she enjoyed the warm weather. Gloria could also be found painting in her spare time.

Gloria is survived by her three children, Claire Bogart of Kalamazoo, Carol (Mack) Bogart Padgett of Kenai, Alaska, and Charlie (Barbara) Bogart of McAdoo, Texas; two grandchildren, Andrew (Talethia) Bogart of Alaska and Mandy (Chaz) Quinn of Texas; and a brother, Phil (Darlene) Rzepka of Bronson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; and a brother, Johnny Rzepka.

Gloria's family is grateful for the condolences and requests any donations to be made to the .

After the graveside memorial service, Gloria's family cordially invites you to Bronson Strike Zone, 717 E. Chicago St., Bronson.

Online: www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
