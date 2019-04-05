|
Gloria Ann Grossman, age 81, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday evening, April 1, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
She was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (Rehn) Hagen.
Gloria was a lifelong Sturgis-area resident and a graduate of Centreville High School with the class of 1955.
On Dec. 27, 1958, she married Jan Lowell Grossman atTrinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, by the Rev. Herbert M. Heidenreich.
Gloria retired from Centreville Community Schools following more than 30 years of dedicated employment as a school bus driver. She had also worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, owned and operated with her husband the Shell gas station in Centreville and in her early life worked on the family farm.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and for many years a highly active member of the Centreville Athletic Boosters. She enjoyed crocheting and baking.
She is survived by a on, Trent Grossman of Sturgis; a daughter, Kimberly Grossman of Centreville; a grandson, Ryan Macey of Sturgis; two great-grandsons, Grayson and Carter Macey; a sister, Ardith Vincent of El Paso, Texas; a brother, Roger Eymer of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow visitation.
A memorial services celebrating and honoring the life of Gloria Ann Grossman will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Salem Cemetery in Sherman Township.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Grossman's memory consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 6, 2019