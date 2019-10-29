|
Gloria Ann Dovey, age 76, of Nottawa, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Gloria was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late George and Gladys (Hackman) Harvey.
Gloria grew up in the area, graduating from Athens High School. She had spent the last 20 years living in Nottawa.
On June 13, 1961, she married Richard Dovey in Sherwood.
Gloria worked at American Axle, retiring after 15 years. Gloria enjoyed being outside in nature and especially liked planting flowers and gardening. Gloria also had a pet dog, Trixie, that she loved dearly.
Gloria is survived by her children, Terry Dovey of Colon, Penny Dovey of Battle Creek, Pam Dovey of Nottawa and Todd Dovey of Mendon; her sisters, Joyce Ryan, Joann LaForce and Maxine Schrock; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dovey; brothers,Melvin, Howard, Gene, Stanley and Earl; and a sister, Wilma.
Following in her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service celebrating Gloria's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Bridges Community Church, 27570 Marvin Road, Centreville. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 30, 2019