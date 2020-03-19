|
Grant L. Boomer, 74, of Lake Templene, and formerly of Flint, passed away March 18, 2020, at his home.
Grant was born in Flint on November 4, 1945, a son of Grant and Evelyn (Lyttle) Boomer. He graduated from Flint Central High School in 1964 and went on to study business at Ferris State University and the University of Michigan. On Aug. 20, 1983, he married Patricia Ogg at the First Presbyterian Church of Flint.
Grant retired in 2014 as a quality manager for Richfield Industries in Flint after 34 years of service. He was a lifelong member of Flint First Presbyterian Church. Grant also was an active and member of Flint Masonic Lodge #23, and transferred his membership to Sturgis Meridian Sun Eagle Lodge #49 after moving to the area five years ago.
Surviving Grant are his wife, Patricia Boomer, of Lake Templene; a brother, Tom (Rita) Ogg and their children, Kim (Dennis) Habecker and Matt Ogg; brother Robert Ogg and his children, Sean Ogg, Tai Ogg, Hope Ogg, Hollie Myers, and Hannah Myers; a sister, Susannah (Bruce) Easton and their children, Alan (Nicole) Easton, Christopher (Brittnay) Easton, Timothy (Korina) Easton and Sarah (Jon) Hungerford; and a sister, Joann (Steve) Listwak and their children, John (Tiffany) Howell, Mary Listwak and Crystal High; caregiver Alicia Trine; and several other nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; and in-laws Robert and Annette Ogg.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-7 p.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, Centreville, with a Masonic service starting at 7 p.m. A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Peterson officiating. Cremation will take place afterward.
Memorial contributions may be given in honor of Grant to St. Joseph County Animal Control, Three Rivers Hospice or Saladin Children's Trust.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 20, 2020