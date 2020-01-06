|
Gregory "Chief" Eugene Edwards, age 65, of Three Rivers, passed away at his home with his family, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's and dementia, on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Flint, a son of Robert McGruder and Mareno Edwards.
Greg attended school in his early years in Flint, moving to Sturgis in junior high and graduating with the class of 1973. He went on to graduate from Central Michigan University in 1978, earning a Bachelor of Science in education. While at CMU, Greg met Debra (Hart). They married on Jan. 30, 1981.
Greg taught elementary physical education for Three Rivers Community Schools until his retirement in 2011. He loved teaching, but coaching was his passion. He was a proud Wildcats football coach for more than 20 years and coached girls' track for a number of years. Greg loved his family and adored spending time with his grandchildren. He played on several recreational softball teams throughout the years. Chief was famous for his karaoke performances throughout the area and his talent at the barbecue grill, a talent he passed on to his sons.
He was preceded in passing by his parents; a sister, Terri McGruder; and a brother, Arthur Terrell.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Debra Edwards of Three Rivers; sons Marcus Edwards and Kevin Edwards, both of Three Rivers; grandchildren Charolette, Daniella and Benson, and Landen and Brooklyn, all of Three Rivers; brothers Theaphlias Terrell of Huntsville, Ala., Pierre Terrell of Huntsville, Ala., Terrance Bailey of Washington, D.C., and Kelsey McGruder of Elgin, Ill.; sisters Yvette Veal of Huntsville, Ala., Sheila McGruder of Flint, L'Tanya Spratlen of Detroit and Alyse Beard of Flint; special uncle, Wendell (Sandra) Edwards of Trotwood, Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Greg's life from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Hohner Funeral Home, Three Rivers. Family and friends also will hold a Celebration of Greg's Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Sturgis American Legion, 500 W. Chicago Road, Sturgis.
Memorial donations may be directed to Three Rivers Health Homecare and Hospice or the Edwards family, c/o Deb Edwards. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 7, 2020