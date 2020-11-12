Gregory Lee King, age 65, of Sturgis, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 5, 1955, in LaGrange, Ind., a son of the late John M. and Doris J. (Marks) King.
Greg resided his entire life in the Sturgis and Burr Oak area and was a graduate of Burr Oak High School with the class of 1974.
He had been employed by Sturgis Foundry for more than 33 years, working until the closing of the company.
Greg was a lifelong loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers and Lions.
He is survived by two sisters, Teresa King and Peggy Kight, both of Burr Oak; a niece, Laura Wenger of Burr Oak; and four step-nieces.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Burr Oak Cemetery in Burr Oak. The Rev. Ryan Bibb of Radiant Life Church in Sturgis will officiate.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. King's memory consider the charity of one's own choice.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
