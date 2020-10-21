Guy W. Savage, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born Aug. 25, 1943, in Summer Shade, Ky., a son of the late Edison and Vera (Shockley) Savage.
Guy had been employed at FMC Corporation in Hoopeston, Ill., and Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis, from where he retired.
He enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Raeanne) Savage, and a daughter, Kimberly (Alicia) Savage, all of Sturgis; grandchildren Cameron (Olivia) Savage, Boe (Kalesha) Savage and Paige Savage; great-grandchildren Paislee and Ivy Savageand; many nieces and nephews; special friends Bart and Jami Nettleman, Ashley Nettleman, Kyle and Bro Baker, John and Alisha Nettleman, Tom and Carol Baker, and Huntir Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gary Savage and Elton Savage; and two sisters, Louise Aikin and Lois Harper.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis are honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.