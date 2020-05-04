|
Gwendolin Lea Manson, 57, of Sturgis, passed away early Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Ind.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements. Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage family and friends to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 5, 2020