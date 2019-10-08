|
|
Harley Pierce, 93, of Sturgis, Michigan passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a long, productive, and happy life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Bessie (Torbet) Pierce, and his wife of 60 years, Eva Pierce. He is survived by a son Harley Jr (Mary) Pierce of Paw Paw, 4 grandchildren, Carl Tokarchick, Walter Tokarchick, Stefan Tokarchick, and Kerry (John) Gose, a brother-in-law, Peter (Elaine) Longjohn, several great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Harley was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on September 30, 1926, the only child of Herbert and Bessie Pierce. He grew up in Comstock, Michigan and graduated from Comstock High School in 1945. After graduation, he entered the United States Army. He was stationed in Italy, where he served as a supply sergeant. After receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1947, Harley enrolled at Kalamazoo College, where he received his BA Degree in 1951. While at Kalamazoo College, he excelled at football, winning the Clark McKenzie outstanding lineman award in 1950. During his college years, he also enjoyed watching women's fast pitch softball. While attending one game, he became fascinated with a star left-handed pitcher by the name of Eva Longjohn. He later introduced himself to her, and on June 30, 1951, they were married, thus beginning 60 wonderful years together.
Harley taught high school social studies, health, and physical education for 37 years, 6 years at Plainwell, 1 year at Casa Grande, Arizona, 1 year at Zeeland, and 29 years at Sturgis, before retiring in 1988. He also coached football and tennis for many years. His football teams won 8 league championships and 1 state championship, while his tennis teams won 27 league championships, 23 regional championships, and 7 state championships. He was named Michigan High School Football Coach of the Year in 1969 and again in 1974. He was named Michigan High School Tennis Coach of the Year in 1978 and again in 1979. Harley received the Jim Crowley Award in 1985 for dedication to high school football, the John Oster outstanding teacher award in 1986, and the Kalamazoo College Distinguished Achievement Award in 1993. He is also a member of the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame, the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame, the Michigan Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the Comstock High School Hall of Fame, the Kalamazoo College Hall of Fame, and the Sturgis High School Hall of Fame.
After his retirement, Harley and Eva enjoyed many rounds of golf together, many trips to Las Vegas, and much quality time with friends and family. In his later years, Harley lived at the Maple Lake Assisted Living Complex in Paw Paw. At Maple Lake, he especially enjoyed playing Bingo, watching sporting events on his big screen TV, and interacting with their wonderful staff, along with an occasional trip to the casino with son, Harley, and daughter-in-law Mary.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 11, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-3284 where funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12 at 11:00 am. The Rev. Dr. David Small will officiate. A graveside committal will take place at 3:00 pm Saturday at the Riverside Cemetery in Kalamazoo. Full military honors will be conferred by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Memorials for Harley can be made to either the Sturgis High School Athletic Department, Harley Pierce Memorial, 216 Vinewood, Sturgis, MI 49091 or Hospice of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall #10, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
