Harold O. Walters


1918 - 2019
Harold O. Walters Obituary
Harold O. Walters, age 100, of Colon, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Bronson Commons near Mattawan.

He was born Aug. 27, 1918, in Burr Oak Township, a son of Otis Roy Walters and Grace Ethel (Ultz) Walters and was a lifetime resident of the Burr Oak-Colon area. He graduated from Colon High School. On Jan. 1, 1945, Harold married Ila Belle Marvin in Centreville. Ila Belle passed away in 1978. Harold was a lifelong farmer and was still involved in the daily activities of the farm. He enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. He looked forward to winters in Florida and trips to the cabin near Cadillac. Harold's daily routine started with early-morning coffee with his friends in downtown Colon.

Harold is survived by two children, Harold David (Wendy) Walters of Burr Oak and Kathleen (James) Farrand of Colon; and four grandchildren, Garrett Walters, Kaitlyn Walters, Michael Marvin and Michelle Marvin. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a sister, Helen Perry.

In keeping with his wishes, a private service and burial will take place in Lakeside Cemetery near Colon. It is suggested memorial contributions be directed to Centreville FFA, in care of Jenny Troyer, 190 Hogan St., Centreville, MI 49032. Arrangements are by Eickhoff Funeral Home of Mendon. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
