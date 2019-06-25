|
|
Harry E. Wells Jr., 59, of Constantine, passed away June 25, 2019, in Kalamazoo.
Harry was born Oct. 5, 1959, in Memphis, Tenn., a son of Harry and Edith (Maghee) Wells Sr. He graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1978 and then served in the U.S. Marines until 1982.
On Sept. 18, 1993, he married Santha Mallo at Constantine United Methodist Church.
Harry worked for Welch Packaging (formerly Elkhart Container), retiring after 25 years. He was a member of a bowling league in Elkhart and enjoyed travelling, especially to Edgerton Beach in South Carolina. He loved playing Frisbee golf, golfing and was active in Boy Scouts.
Surviving are his wife, Santha Wells of Constantine; a son, Nathan Wells of Constantine; sisters Kathryn Wells of Elkhart and Leslie (BG) Tanzer of Edmonds, Wash; a brother-in-law, Troy (Mimi) Mallo of Constantine; nieces and nephews Adam, Megan, Zachary, Benjamin and Jessica; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Kamile and Keegan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received 5-8 p.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rota-Kiwan Scout Reservation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 26, 2019